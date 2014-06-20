Join the Legacy Shave Family
-
30
May
Featured on Sharper ImageSo excited to see our Evolution Brush and our Legacy Shave Kit...Leave a comment
-
04
May
Kickstarter we surpassed our goal...This is awesome and really cool. In on 24 hours of launching...
-
22
Mar
shave brush featured on CBS...Legacy Shave Evolution Brush: a shave brush that fits on shaving cans...
-
08
Mar
Everyone loves itThanks goes to Joe at Shores Cleaners who loved the idea and...
-
07
Mar
First customer in New OrleansWant to thank Nina for purchasing and giving the Evolution Brush as...
-
28
Feb
Legacy Shave is a GIA...Supper excited to receive the top five award for innovation of the...